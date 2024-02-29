Passengers' association demands more local trains in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Rail Passengers' Association (ARPA) said on Wednesday that, along with the modernization of stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, local trains should be available at all stations in the state.

ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sarma said, "We welcome the recent step to redevelop 11 stations in Assam, but we have noticed that the gap between the railways and the public has increased. The reason is the decrease in the number of local trains running in the state. The running of many local trains has been stopped. Lately, the Pathshala station has been included for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, but there is no local train to Guwahati from the station after noon. Only a few trains to Guwahati are operating in the morning. The situation is the same for most of the stations. Without the running of local trains, the platforms of the stations are turning into morning walk venues. We want that local trains be increased simultaneously with the redevelopment of stations."

