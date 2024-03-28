Patent to Assamese scientist in Eri-Muga-Mulberry culture

GUWAHATI: A research project titled "Socio-economic uplifting of farmers through adoption of improved technologies and skill development in eri culture," funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has been carried out at the Regional Sericulture Research Station, Boko, Kamrup, since 2019 under Dr. Himangshu Barman, Principal Investigator, and Miss Meghasree Baishya, Project Assistant. As an outcome of this project, two different technologies have been invented and filed for patents. One of these technologies, called "a device for cocooning Eri Muga and mulberry silkworms," has recently been granted a patent by the Controller of Patents, Government of India.

This is the first instance in this field that an Assamese scientist who invented technology has been granted a patent.

Eri-Muga-Mulberry cultures are prehistoric traditional practices of livelihood for the rural populace of India. Still, these cultures are mostly traditional, mainly by various tribal communities in rural India. Although extensive research activities have been conducted at different research institutes, stations, departments, and universities, much more advancements have not been achieved, particularly in the silkworm sector. In general, the expected output in this field of research is very rare, although the government has been spending lots of money on different schemes and projects.

In this case, the Central Silk Board is a forerunner organization. The Muga culture, which is a traditional prehistoric cultural practice of ancient Kamrupa, now Assam, is very full of technological challenges encountered by this industry.

Interestingly, this is the only modern patented technology in Eri and Muga cultures. Since this technology has manifold advantages over existing practices, it will greatly help the sericulture industry in India.

Besides being a scientist, Dr. Himangshu Barman is a well-known lyricist, song tuner, singer, poet, violinist, and writer, as evidenced by his books and albums, viz. Sabda Mukuta of 100 songs, Mor Jibnor Tulunga Nao, a poetry book, Post Harvest Food Grain Storage, a science book, and the song albums Sonpahi, Ai Mor, and Modhusmita (available in the Youtube channel), a press release said.

Also Read: Muga Silk: Unravelling The Beauty Of Muga, Assam’s Exquisite Heritage (sentinelassam.com)