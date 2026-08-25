Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on NH-27 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 55-year-old unidentified man died after being knocked down by an unknown vehicle on NH-27 near Dunlop Bridge at Sundorbori in Guwahati on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at around 6.30 am when the pedestrian was allegedly hit by a vehicle travelling from Boragaon towards Jalukbari. The vehicle was reportedly being driven rashly and negligently before the driver fled the spot following the accident.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police subsequently conducted an inquest and preserved the body at the GMCH morgue for 72 hours to facilitate identification by his relatives or family members.

An investigation was underway to establish the identity of the deceased and trace the vehicle involved in the accident.

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