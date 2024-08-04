Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a tragic road accident, a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the Six Mile area early on Saturday morning. The victim died on the spot while the vehicle sped off from the scene. The accident occurred below the Six Mile flyover as the speeding trailer hit a pedestrian. With the help of CCTV footage, the police seized the vehicle. Later, police officials reached the spot and retrieved the body. The mortal remains have been sent for autopsy to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The deceased has been identified as Sujit Roy.

