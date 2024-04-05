Plight of children in shelter homes: Gauhati High Court seeks report

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam has directed the standing counsel of the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) to instruct the secretaries of the respective District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to take stock of the situation in the shelter homes, more particularly regarding the condition of the children, and thereafter, submit a report before this Court on the next date of hearing.

“In the meantime, learned Standing Counsel, the Assam State Legal Services Authority may also apprise this Court regarding the various schemes of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) as well as the Assam State Legal Services Authority regarding the children in shelter homes,” the Court said.

The bench further said, “Mr. D. Nath, learned Senior Government Advocate, Assam, may also submit a report regarding the latest condition of the shelter homes before this Court by the next date of hearing.”

The standing counsel of the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), R.S. Chowdhury, and D. Nath, learned Senior Government Advocate, Assam, submitted that after registration of the present PIL (Suo Moto), the condition in the temporary shelter homes has now been substantially improved.

However, Amicus Curiae B.D. Konwar has contradicted the said position and has submitted that the condition of the children in the temporary shelter homes is not up to the mark.

Taking into consideration the above facts and circumstances of the case, the bench said, “We deem it appropriate to direct learned Standing Counsel, Assam State Legal Services Authority, to instruct the Secretaries of the respective District Legal Services Authorities to take stock of the situation in the shelter homes, more particularly regarding the condition of the children, and thereafter, submit a report before this Court on the next date of hearing.”

The bench listed the suo motu PIL on May 1, 2024, for the next hearing.

