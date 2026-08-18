POCSO Case Accused Nabbed by Locals in Guwahati, Multiple ATM Cards Seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young man allegedly wanted in a POCSO case registered in Barpeta was held by local residents at Beltola Tiniali in Guwahati early on Monday.

The man, identified as Faruk Abdullah, had reportedly fled Barpeta and reached Guwahati before residents allegedly caught him at Beltola Tiniali. Several ATM cards were reportedly recovered from his possession.

Residents informed the police, following which a team from Hatigaon Police Station reached the spot and took Abdullah into custody.

Police said Abdullah was an accused in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a police station in Barpeta. He was also suspected of having links with cybercrime, though his alleged involvement had not yet been established.

Police were examining the circumstances in which Abdullah reached Beltola and came to possess multiple ATM cards. He was taken to Hatigaon Police Station for questioning, while further investigation was underway.

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