STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested three persons during a raid on an alleged illegal gambling den at Guna Apartment in Lakshmi Nagar, Guwahati.

The arrested persons were identified as Partha Doley, Debananda Pathak and Kamal Das. Police seized a briefcase containing casino coins, a poker set box, 29 boxes of playing cards, a wholesale package containing 12 pieces of Opel Gold and three mobile phones during the search.

Further investigation is underway, and police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused.

Also Read: Guwahati: Dispur Police Arrest Two, Recover Stolen Items in Theft Case