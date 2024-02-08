Police arrests two robbers, recover stolen goods in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dispur Police have been able to track down the thieves involved in looting a garment shop and were able to recover the stolen items.

One Momrez Khan of Barpeta lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station that on January 31, someone had broken into his shop named Ratul Garments located in the Janapath Market Complex of Ganeshuri. Apart from his shop, three other shops were also looted by the miscreants by breaking the shutters. They were able to make away with several items, including the cash box, which contained about Rs 80,000.

Following this, Dispur Police Station Case Number 88/24 under Sections 461/380 of the IPC was registered. Carrying out the investigation, the police were able to locate and arrest the accused persons from Bhella Barpeta. Several items were seized from their possession. They were produced before the court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The name and address of the accused are Dipak Das (42 years) from Ganeshguri, near Ganesh Mandir, PS-Dispur, District-Kamarup Metropolitan, and Rajib Ali (24 years) from Bhella Durgapur, P.S.-Barpeta, District-Barpeta, Assam.

The following items were recovered from the possession of the accused: Full sleeve jacket: 10; half sleeve jacket: 5; blazer coat: 3; jumper/hoodies: 8; sweatshirt: 11; full sleeve shirts: 2; ladies undergarments (bodycare): 6 packets; track pants: 20; cotton trousers: 12; jeans pants: 18; Phillips hair dryer: 1; Phillips hair styling set: 1; Phillips curler: 1; Phillips trimmer: 1; Phillips style care: 1; one keypad of Samsung mobile; one white android old mobile; and cash of Rs 79,400 only.

