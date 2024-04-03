Police detain one with suspected narcotics in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chandmari Police on Monday detained an individual allegedly peddling narcotic substances in the locality. A total of 300 tablets of suspected psychotropic substances were seized from the accused. Identified as Jehirul Islam, he was found to be a resident of the Islampur locality of the city and was allegedly peddling narcotics in the locality. He was apprehended on the Mamoni Raisom Goswami Road in Chandmari, and the tablets were found in the boot space of his two-wheeler.

Also Read: GRP seizes narcotics consignments from 2 trains at Guwahati Railway Station (sentinelassam.com)