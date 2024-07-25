Police recover stolen laptop, arrest bike thief in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team from Central Guwahati Police District under Panbazar Police Station recovered a Lenovo laptop and other items from MG Road, linked to a theft from an Innova car on MLN Road on July 22. The items were returned to the owner. The investigation is ongoing. Apart from this, the team arrested Abdul Ali, also known as Futuni, at Nizarapar while he was making an attempt to sell a stolen Pulsar bike (AS25S8322). The bike was reportedly stolen from Hajo, where a case had already been filed. A legal action has been initiated against Ali.

Also Read: Stolen mobile phones recovered in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)