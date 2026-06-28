Police seek closure of Ganeshguri bar over law-and-order issues in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police have urged the Excise Department to shut down or relocate the Crossroads Bar (Cheers Crossroads) in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area, citing recurring law and order issues allegedly linked to the establishment.

Police have formally written to the Excise Department seeking immediate intervention in the interest of maintaining public order. According to officials, the area around the bar has witnessed repeated incidents of unruly behaviour by intoxicated patrons, leading to frequent disturbances late into the night.

Residents have reportedly raised concerns over groups of drunken men and women creating a nuisance after leaving the bar, disrupting peace in the locality. Despite repeated police drives and enforcement measures, officials said the situation has shown little improvement, prompting the force to seek stronger action from the Excise Department.

The issue recently escalated when local women staged protests in the area, demanding strict action against drunken revellers, whom they accused of creating chaos and threatening public safety.

During one such incident, police personnel who intervened to restore order were allegedly attacked by a group of unruly youths. Four police personnel, including two women officers, sustained injuries in the confrontation.

Dispur Police maintained that the request for the closure or relocation of the bar has been made solely to safeguard law and order and ensure the safety and security of residents in the Ganeshguri locality.

The Excise Department’s response is awaited. Police indicated that further action against the establishment may be initiated depending on the department’s decision.

Meanwhile, Dispur Police reiterated their commitment to restoring normalcy in the area and preventing further incidents that could disturb public peace.

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