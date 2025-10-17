‘Political conspirators’ exploiting Zubeen’s death for electoral gains: BJP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh BJP on Thursday accused certain political elements of attempting to exploit the tragic death of popular singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg for political mileage ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

While addressing the media at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, State BJP spokesperson Suranjan Dutta said that while the people of Assam continue to mourn Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise, a section of politically motivated individuals has been trying to “mislead the public and create unrest” under the guise of being his admirers.

“We are deeply shocked by Zubeen Garg’s death. Every citizen of Assam is heartbroken. But some people with political agendas are trying to take advantage of the situation. They are spreading misinformation and false narratives to mislead the youth and create a chaotic, anarchic atmosphere — almost like a second Nepal,” Dutta alleged.

He further claimed that the recent incident near Buxar jail was a reflection of “a conspiracy-driven provocation” orchestrated by “malicious forces” seeking to destabilize Assam and tarnish the image of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

