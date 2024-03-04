Positive air quality trend in Guwahati brings relief to residents

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati's air quality has exhibited notable improvements during January and February this year compared to the same period last year. Gautam Krishna Misra, the additional chief environmental scientist of the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA), shared the encouraging news.

According to data provided by the PCBA, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) for Guwahati recorded from January 1 to January 31, 2023, was approximately 286. In contrast, during the corresponding period in 2024, the AQI improved to 256. Similarly, from February 1 to 8, the AQI, which was predominantly categorized as "poor" last year, transitioned to a "moderate" classification this year.

The AQI scale categorizes air quality as "good" in the range of 0-50, satisfactory (51-100), moderate (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400), and severe (401-500).

Gautam Krishna Misra attributed the positive change to the completion of large-scale construction projects such as flyovers, which are significant contributors to dust particles and air pollution in Guwahati. While acknowledging that the improvement may not be drastic, Misra emphasized that it has brought a sense of relief to the community.

Under the national clean air program initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been allocated a grant of Rs 30 crore. This funding aims to support the implementation of a city action plan focused on reducing major air pollutants, including PM 10 and PM 2.5.

