Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for Guwahati lad

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Saiyam Mazumder, a student of Class X of Maharishi Vidya Mandir Sr. Sec. School, Silpukhuri, is India’s youngest animal and snake rescuer. In August 2023, Saiyam Mazumder received further acknowledgement when he was nominated for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024. After undergoing a rigorous verification process, he received the prestigious award from the President of India Draupadi Murmu on January 22, 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

He embarked on this journey at the tender age of 9. Despite facing numerous challenges and social conflicts along the way, his unwavering dedication to animal rescue remained steadfast. By the age of 15, he had already achieved remarkable feats, including being recognized by the India Book of Records and the Ingenious Charm World Records.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is the highest civilian honour for children in India. This recognition serves as a beacon of inspiration and respect for his community and the state.

He also met PM Narendra Modiji and different cabinet ministers. He passionately shared his vision for wildlife conservation and discussed strategies to engage more youth in this crucial endeavour during the interaction.

