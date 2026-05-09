PRARAMBH 2026 launched in Guwahati to spread awareness on New Income Tax Act

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Income Tax Department, North Eastern Region (NER), organized “PRARAMBH 2026” in Guwahati on Thursday to educate and engage taxpayers, stakeholders and the general public on the provisions and implications of the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which came into effect on April 1, 2026. The programme forms part of the nationwide outreach campaign launched by the Union Finance Minister on March 20, 2026. N. Longvah, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, NER, in her inaugural address, emphasised that the campaign seeks to build awareness and facilitate understanding of the New Income Tax Act, 2025, in alignment with the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). She noted that the New Income Tax Act, 2025, represents a significant reform in India’s taxation system, with a focus on simplification, transparency and ease of compliance. The Act aims to make tax laws more accessible and user-friendly, thereby strengthening trust between taxpayers and the administration.

She further informed that, as part of the outreach strategy, six major outreach programmes will be conducted simultaneously on May 14, 2026, across key locations in the North Eastern Region — Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Dimapur, Itanagar and Agartala — covering all the states in the region. The department also plans to extend these initiatives to rural and remote areas to ensure last-mile dissemination of information so that no taxpayer is left behind.

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