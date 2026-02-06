Preserving Rupkonwar’s creative legacy: Gauhati University signs MoU with family

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a landmark initiative to preserve the immortal legacy of Assam’s art and literature, Gauhati University signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the family members of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala on Thursday. The MoU was signed between the Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University, and the family of the legendary artist with the objective of preserving, documenting, and digitally safeguarding his invaluable oeuvre of creative works for future generations.

As part of the initiative, rare and significant materials related to Jyotiprasad Agarwala—including film manuscripts, personal letters, plays, poems and other important documents—will be preserved at the Krishnakantha Handiqui Library of the university. Assistant Professor Dr Bharati Bh. Borgohain and research scholar Sangita Bora collected these materials during their research on the historic Assamese film ‘Joymoti’.

The initiative aims to ensure the long-term conservation and digital archiving of these priceless documents, thereby making them accessible to scholars, researchers, and the wider public.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by the family members of Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Registrar Prof. Rajiv Boro and others.

