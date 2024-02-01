Primary suspect in gang rape of minor arrested by Guwahati police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The third accused and primary suspect of the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in the Chandrapur locality of the city was arrested by Guwahati police after six days of the incident.

Sanjib Barman, the primary suspect in the case, surrendered at the Pragjyotishpur police station. The police also seized a four-wheeler vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-FG-3660 and a two-wheeler vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-FQ-8476. The police had already arrested Dipankar Roy and Nilu Malo in connection with the incident on January 24.