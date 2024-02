Prominent Xatriya dancer Usha Rani Baishya awarded in Kolkata

Guwahati: Hatigaon Kirtan Kala Kendra Director and Sangeet Natak Academy Youth Award winner and a prominent Xatriya dancer Usha Rani Baishya was awarded Dr. Sudha Dutta Award 2024. The award was presented by Union Cabinet Minister Ram Das Atwal at Sri Sri Samir Brahmachari Vishwa Seva Ashram in Kolkata recently. Baishya performed Xatriya dance and acted “Raghunandan” while her disciple Rimlee Choudhury performed “Gopinritya” and “Jagannath” Vandana together at the National Level Sri Samireshwar Udghatan Cultural Festival in Kolkata, stated a press release.

Also Read: Xatriya Nriyta performed at IITF on Assam Day in New Delhi