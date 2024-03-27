Protests by people evicted from Silsako Beel in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: At a time when the rest of the state was busy with celebrations of the festival of colours, the people who have been displaced from near the Silsako Beel in Guwahati gathered in large numbers at the site, demanding compensation and rehabilitation for them. This protest was staged on Monday.

The displaced residents of the region staged a sit-in protest at Chachal of Guwahati to make their words heard by the authorities. They also engaged in sloganeering and displayed placards showcasing their demands for fair treatment from the government. They also demanded immediate assistance for all the people who had been displaced.

They mentioned that the protests have been going on for more than a year now, but the government has decided to ignore their demands. They added that they had been kicked out of their homes, and their properties were damaged. But the government has failed miserably in delivering its promises, they mentioned, pointing out the failure of the government to allocate flats to those displaced as promised. They also demanded the government look into their problems with due importance and urgency.

Also read: Assam: Silsako's Diwali of Sorrow; Evicted Families Seek Justice and Light (sentinelassam.com)