Publishers Guild Sends Education Kits to 5,000 Flood-Hit Students in Upper Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Publishers and Book Sellers Guild, North-East will distribute educational materials among around 5,000 flood-affected students in Sivasagar and Charaideo in the first phase of its relief initiative.

A team of the Guild will leave for Sivasagar on Tuesday. The organisation held a meeting at Kuber Book Stall on College Hostel Road in Guwahati on Monday to discuss the distribution of materials collected through public donations. Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka attended the meeting as chief guest and flagged off the relief mission.

Deka said floods had severely affected Upper Assam and damaged economic and educational infrastructure in Sivasagar, Charaideo and other areas. He said the initiative reflected humanitarian support for affected families and stressed that development should remain sustainable by maintaining a balance between nature and development.

The relief materials will include school bags, umbrellas, sandals, notebooks, books and other educational supplies. Various organisations, publishers, booksellers and individuals from across the country contributed to the initiative.

Guild secretary Dhiraj Goswami said donations had ranged from Rs 100 to Rs 1-2 lakh and thanked all contributors. He added that the relief distribution would continue in subsequent phases.

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