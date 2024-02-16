Pulse Polio immunisation from March 3 in Kamrup Metropolitan District

Guwahati: A state-wide immunisation programme against polio is to be initiated on March 3. A meeting of the task force was organised in the office of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner to ensure the smooth conduct of the immunisation drive.

The meeting was chaired by the Additional District Commissioner in charge of the health department, Trideep Kumar Konwar. He took stock of the preparations and steps to be taken to ensure the success of the initiative through a detailed meeting. The district immunisation officer mentioned that they have targeted around 2 lakh children of the Kamrup Metropolitan district to be administered with this vaccine.

Around 4,000 doctors and healthcare workers have been engaged for this project. On March 3, this initiative will be undertaken on the booth level-in hospitals and health centres. On March 4 and 5, the healthcare workers will go house-to-house to administer the vaccine to those who missed it on the first day. Similar initiatives will also be taken at public places like bus stands to expand the reach of the event.

Stating that the vaccine will be administered to children of age less than five years, the Additional District Commissioner called on all parents to ensure that their children get the vaccines. He also called on all the doctors and healthcare staff to extend their full support to ensure the success of the initiative.

