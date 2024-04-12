Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to attend AAP’s campaign in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to make a significant stride into Assam tomorrow, embarking on a two-day campaign ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. He will land in Assam to bolster support for AAP candidates in the region.

Chief Minister Mann's itinerary includes an election rally at Tingrai in Tinsukia district, where he will support AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar. The rally, scheduled for 1 pm at Bangali Balijan in Tingrai, promises to rally the masses in favor of the AAP's vision. On the second day of his visit, April 13th, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will lead a spirited roadshow at Biswanath Chariali, commencing at 12 noon, to champion the cause of AAP's candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya.

This pivotal visit follows in the wake of a high-profile three-day campaign by AAP national leader and Delhi Education Minister Atishi, which garnered a remarkable response from the people of Assam. Rajesh Sharma, AAP's North East in-charge, elucidated the media on Chief Minister Mann's imminent two-day endeavor, underlining the party's concerted efforts to resonate with the populace of Assam.

