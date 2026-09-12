Purvottar Kshetra Shines at Vidya Bharati’s 37th National Wushu Championship

Guwahati, September 12: VidyaBharati Purvottar Kshetra team delivered an impressive performance at the 37th National Wushu Championship of Vidya Bharati, held in Nagpur, Maharashtra, winning 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal.

A 13-member contingent from the Purvottar Kshetra participated in the championship. The team comprised seven student athletes, one international Wushu referee, two coaches and three supervising Acharyas/Acharyas.

According to Mukuteswar Goswami, Prachar Sanyojak of Shishu Shiksha Samiti Assam, five of the seven participating students won medals, bringing laurels to their respective Vidya Niketans, Shishu Shiksha Samiti Assam and the Purvottar Kshetra .

Annie Wangchhu of Barpatra Niketan won a gold medal, while Gyandeep Wangchhu and Kishmay Gogoi secured silver medals. Chinmay Gogoi of Nitai Pukhuri Niketan won the second gold medal, while Aniket Barman of Barpeta Road Niketan secured a bronze medal.

The two gold medal winners have also been selected for the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), raising hopes for further success at the national school-level competition.

The contingent, which returned to Guwahati from Nagpur on Friday, was accorded a warm welcome at the Pradesh Office of Shishu Shiksha Samiti Assam. Hiten Prasad Goswami, Office Secretary of Assam Prakashan Bharati, felicitated the returning team members and congratulated the two gold medallists selected for SGFI, wishing them success in their upcoming competitions.