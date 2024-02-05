Railway Police Force Guwahati recovers bag containing cash

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: CT Pranabesh Roy and CT NSK Singh from the Railway Police Force (RPF) in Guwahati were serving on T/E duty in Train No. 15888 UP/15887 DN (Vistadome Express) Ex-Ghy to BPB and back on Saturday. During their return train escort duty in Train No. 15887 DN, they were able to recover one black bag containing liquid cash worth Rs. 1,31,000, along with some important documents, including ID cards, etc., of one person, namely Surhap Miah, from coach No. C-3, seat N. 59. Further, they have also received a call from the person who stated that he, along with his family, was travelling from Guwahati railway station to the Badarpur police station in Tr. No. 15888 Up, left his bag containing the above-mentioned articles in the black bag, and will come to Guwahati to receive the same after some days. Accordingly, the bag containing the valuables and documents was brought to the Railway Police Force in Guwahati, and after counting the cash, the on-duty DO could find Rs. 1,31,000. The bag has been kept in safe custody at RPF Guwahati for handing over to its rightful owners.

