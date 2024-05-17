Raj Bhavan Assam celebrates Sikkim Statehood Day in Guwahati

Guwahati: As a part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, Raj Bhavan Assam celebrated the Statehood Day of Sikkim at the conference hall of Raj Bhavan here today.

The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, sent his warm wishes on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest of the event, Brig. Ranjit Borthakur, SM (Retd.), underscored the pivotal role Sikkim plays in India’s strategic landscape, given its geographical proximity to international borders. He also spoke on the burgeoning tourism industry, which, according to him, led to a surge in tourist footfalls and a consequent rise in revenue collection. He also said that the work on railway connectivity is also going on a fast track, which will certainly enhance Sikkim’s connectivity along with boosting the socioeconomic landscape of the state.

Furthermore, he also commended the admirable qualities of the Sikkimese people, highlighting their humility and unwavering support for all, especially outsiders. He emphasised the significance of civilian backing in achieving national objectives, stressing that victory in any conflict isn’t solely determined by military might but also by the solidarity and cooperation of the people. In this regard, he lauded the Sikkimese people for their role in bolstering the collective defence and progress of the country.

Independent Director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited Sudip Pradhan and ARC Sikkim House Jashoda Chetri also spoke on the occasion.

The statehood day celebration was attended by Secretary to the Governor Swapna Dutta Deka, Kabita Deka, former APSC member Sanjib Gohain Barua, former bureaucrat Swapnanil Barua, and a host of other dignitaries, officers, and staff of Raj Bhavan, a press release said.

