Ranoj Pegu Assures SRD Teachers of Priority Resolution to Salary Disbursement Issue

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Sunday sought to reassure former Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) contractual teachers who were regularised under the Special Recruitment Drive (SRD), stating that the government is actively resolving a technical and financial issue related to the disbursement of their salaries.

In a post on X, the minister said he has been receiving messages from SRD teachers expressing concern over the mode of salary payment. He clarified that the issue is being jointly addressed by the School Education Department and the Finance Department.

Dr. Pegu said the matter is being resolved on priority and assured that all regularised teachers will receive their salaries through a single, streamlined payment mechanism once the necessary arrangements are finalised.

He appealed to the teachers not to worry and requested them to remain patient while the government completes the required techno-financial processes for the new salary disbursement system.

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