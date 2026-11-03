Rashtra Sevika Samiti Celebrates 90 Years of Its Glorious Journey with a Message of Nation-Building and Women’s Empowerment

In her address, Smt. Haldekar reflected upon the rich civilisational and cultural heritage of Bharat, explaining how Hindu culture and traditions had endured despite repeated invasions and foreign domination, including the Mughal and British periods. She highlighted the contributions of great spiritual and national icons such as Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda, particularly Vivekananda’s inspiring message and four guiding mantras for the upliftment of society and the nation.

She also spoke about the significance of Pancha Parivartan (five-fold transformation) and the need to awaken Bharat Bhakti and strengthen the spirit of national consciousness from the northern to the southern parts of the country.

Tracing the historical evolution of the organisation, she recalled that, inspired by the ideals and organisational framework of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rastra Sevika Samiti was established in 1936 at Wardha, Maharashtra, under the visionary leadership of Bandaneeya Lakshmibai Kelkar.

She elaborated on the Samiti’s 90-year journey and its sustained contribution towards nurturing disciplined, confident and socially responsible women. Highlighting the importance of the Samiti’s shakha system, prayers and organisational activities, she explained how the institution works towards the holistic development of women by nurturing their mental, physical and spiritual strength.

She also referred to the ideals of Sushila and Sudhira, the spirit of patriotism and the vision of building a Tejaswi Bharat through dedicated and enlightened women.

Smt. Haldekar particularly emphasised the need to create greater awareness about Matrushakti, recognising the immense potential of women as catalysts of social transformation and national development. She called upon everyone to uphold the spirit of “Utho Bharat, Jago Bharat” and work collectively towards a strong, united and awakened nation, concluding with the patriotic spirit of “Vande Mataram.”

The gathering reaffirmed the enduring commitment of Rastra Sevika Samiti towards preserving India's cultural values, strengthening women’s leadership and contributing to the vision of a progressive, harmonious and self-confident Bharat. The 90-year journey of the Samiti stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to service, discipline, cultural awakening and nation-building.

Chief Guest Smt. Jyotsna Das Saikia, Principal, P.C.P.H. Girls’ Polytechnic, in her address, highlighted the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and digitalisation, encouraging the younger generation to keep pace with technological advancements and embrace emerging opportunities.

She emphasised that women’s empowerment must go beyond physical self-defence, stating that every girl should be capable, confident and competent enough to face the challenges of society independently.

She further urged young women to remain vigilant and aware of contemporary social challenges, including concerns surrounding Love Jihad, underscoring the importance of informed decision-making, personal safety and awareness.

Drawing inspiration from distinguished women achievers such as the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and Dr. Tessy Thomas, popularly known as the ‘Missile Woman of India’, she encouraged the girls to dream big, recognise their potential and pursue their aspirations with dedication and determination.

Concluding her address, Smt. Saikia motivated the young girls to value their time and utilise every opportunity for learning, self-development and nation-building. She emphasised that educated, confident and empowered women are indispensable to building a progressive, resilient and strong nation.

The Sevikas presented a graceful yet powerful demonstration of various yoga asanas, followed by an impressive display of self-defence techniques, reflecting the spirit of discipline, physical fitness, courage and self-reliance among women.