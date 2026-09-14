Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh organises Pramukh Nagarik Sanmilan in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Triveni Bhag, Guwahati Mahanagar, organised a “Pramukh Nagarik Sanmilan” as part of its centenary celebrations at Sudarshanalaya, Borbari, Guwahati. Around 250 participants attended the event.

The programme began with a lamp-lighting ceremony by dignitaries, followed by a Borgeet performance by Krishna Goswami and his team, and a solo patriotic song by Hemanga Kalita. Arup Bujarbaruah hosted the event, with a keynote address delivered by Dr. Bhupesh Chandra Sharma, Sanghachalak of Uttar Assam Pranta. Rukma Prasad Bhuyan, Saha Sanghachalak of Guwahati Mahanagar, was also present on the dais.

In his address, Dr. Sharma reflected on the RSS’ 100-year journey, highlighting its challenges, social changes, and organisational achievements. He spoke about the RSS’ grassroots activities and its efforts to reach villages across the country to raise awareness about Indian culture, traditions, and social responsibility.

A major focus of his address was the life and vision of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, founder of the RSS. Dr. Sharma discussed the British-era context, Hedgewar’s concerns about social disunity, and the need to unite society—a vision that led to the RSS’ founding in 1925 and its engagement with youth in disciplined social and cultural activities.

Dr. Sharma also touched on challenging phases in the organisation’s history, including the aftermath of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, when the RSS was banned, and the Emergency of 1975. He stressed the importance of grassroots social engagement and the organisation’s resilience during difficult times.

Emphasising the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he spoke about India’s civilisational heritage and spiritual traditions. He called on citizens to stay connected to cultural values while contributing positively to society. A significant theme was Kutumb Prabodhan, focusing on strengthening family relationships and values. Dr. Sharma expressed concern about weakening communication between parents and children, the rise of nuclear and self-centred lifestyles, and reduced interaction with grandparents. He emphasised the family’s role as the foundation of character-building, with mothers playing a crucial part. He encouraged families to introduce children to the Ramayana and other traditional sources of wisdom, which offer lessons on family, love, respect, duty, and social values, and stressed the importance of preserving bonds between generations.

Dr. Sharma addressed contemporary social challenges, such as violence, crimes against women and children, drug abuse, and the erosion of social values. He urged society to reflect on the causes of rising violence and stressed the need for stronger family and community ties. He also highlighted the importance of spirituality and social responsibility, referencing traditional practices like Pinda and Pitru Shraddha, and urged citizens to cultivate a deeper sense of national and social responsibility.

Environmental conservation was another key topic. Dr. Sharma expressed concern over deforestation, plastic pollution, artificial flooding, and habitat destruction, mentioning RSS initiatives such as Panch Parivartan. Dr. Sharma highlighted the importance of Swadeshi, encouraging citizens to support indigenous products as a sign of self-reliance and national responsibility.

The programme ended with a focus on social unity, family values, cultural awareness, environmental responsibility, responsible citizenship, and the promotion of Swadeshi—serving as a significant reflection on the RSS’s centenary journey. A brief interactive session followed, allowing participants to engage directly with Dr. Sharma, who addressed their questions and shared further insights, stated a press release.

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