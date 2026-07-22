Guwahati

Rath Yatra songs presented at Noonmati Temple in Guwahati

Rath Yatra songs in the Bishnupriya Manipuri language, written by poet and litterateur Dils Lakshmindra Kumar Sinha, were presented with dance performances at the Radha Krishnan Temple premises in No. 2 Shalbari, Noonmati.
Rath Yatra
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GUWAHATI: Rath Yatra songs in the Bishnupriya Manipuri language, written by poet and litterateur Dils Lakshmindra Kumar Sinha, were presented with dance performances at the Radha Krishnan Temple premises in No. 2 Shalbari, Noonmati. The programme formed part of the nine-day Rath Yatra celebrations of Lord Jagannath, during which members of the Vaishnavite Bishnupriya Manipuri community have been performing the songs at temples every evening. Poet-journalist Deepak Sharma attended the event as the chief guest. Organisers felicitated Sharma and Dils Lakshmindra Kumar Sinha with traditional Bishnupriya Manipuri gamosas, a press release said.

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Rath Yatra
Bishnupriya Manipuri Language
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