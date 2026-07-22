Rath Yatra songs presented at Noonmati Temple in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Rath Yatra songs in the Bishnupriya Manipuri language, written by poet and litterateur Dils Lakshmindra Kumar Sinha, were presented with dance performances at the Radha Krishnan Temple premises in No. 2 Shalbari, Noonmati. The programme formed part of the nine-day Rath Yatra celebrations of Lord Jagannath, during which members of the Vaishnavite Bishnupriya Manipuri community have been performing the songs at temples every evening. Poet-journalist Deepak Sharma attended the event as the chief guest. Organisers felicitated Sharma and Dils Lakshmindra Kumar Sinha with traditional Bishnupriya Manipuri gamosas, a press release said.

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