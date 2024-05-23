Record price for Deckiajuli Teas at Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association

Guwahati: Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association secretary Dinesh Bihani said that GTAC sold a line of CTC PF grade Deckiajuli Tea Estate auctioned by J Thomas & Co. at a record price of Rs 651 and another BP grade sold at Rs 605. These prices are the highest for the year 2024 so far.

GTAC is always considered a hub of quality teas and is preferred by both buyers and sellers.

These quality-producing gardens selling their teas through the auction platform always get the best prices for their produce. The senior general manager of marketing at Parry Agro Industries Ltd., Mr. Joe Louis, said that Deckiajuli improved its quality from last year. The company took a policy to manufacture top CTC quality, seeing the premium received from the buyers, a press release said.

