Redeveloped Brahmaputra riverfront opens for visitors in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the opening of the riverfront beautification project, a large number of visitors have already started visiting the new park in the city. The authorities have released the price of tickets for the still-under-construction park in the Panbazar locality of the city with a view of the Brahmaputra riverfront. The prices for visitors have been fixed at Rs 100 per head, with the exception of children younger than 10 years of age and senior citizens aged more than 75 years who will be allowed free entry.

The Brahmaputra Riverfront Beautification Project is one of the most anticipated infrastructure projects for Guwahatians. This location is expected to give an excellent perspective of the river with a very beautiful sunset view. It is also expected to have multiple amenities, including parks, seating areas, refreshment points, and dedicated spaces for cultural programmes.

One of the visitors mentioned the excellent environment of the new project and called it the next happening place in the city. She also mentioned that the project is sure to attract visitors not only from the city but also from domestic as well as foreign tourists. Another visitor mentioned that this would be an excellent place for taking their children along, adding that the only concern was the price of the tickets.

But the hefty price has raised eyebrows among a few of the citizens, while others have mentioned that this step will help in limiting the crowd and keeping the premises clean. Another key problem regarding the project is the distance between the parking lot and the ticket counter. While the parking is where the old DC office of Kamrup Metro used to be, the ticket counter is near the Panbazar police point. Yet, it remains to be seen whether Guwahatians accept the project with open arms or if it remains a tourist attraction for visitors.