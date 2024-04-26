Rehabilitation centre closed after allegations of narcotics consumption in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A shocking incident has come to light in Guwahati where the owners of a rehabilitation centre allegedly consumed narcotics with the patients admitted there. The allegations were levelled against Peace Wellness Centre. The incident came to light when local citizens complained to the Dispur Police regarding frequent fights and violent altercations. Allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients were also mentioned.

It must be mentioned that the owners were summoned by the authorities in the past with regard to the management of the facility. Dispur Police and the State Anti-drug and Prohibition Council have initiated an investigation into the matter, and the centre has been closed by the authorities.

