Renovated Rhino Army Pre Primary School inaugurated at Narengi Cantt, Guwahati

Guwahati: The newly-renovated Rhino Army Pre Primary School (RAPPS-II) at Narengi Cantt, Guwahati, was inaugurated on Monday by Jyoti Joshi, Director of the Family Welfare Organization (FWO) 51 Sub Area. The school, managed by 222 ABOD under the aegis of HQ 51 Sub Area, has undergone significant renovations to meet the evolving educational requirements and ensure the holistic development of young learners. The renovation aims to incorporate the latest technology and safe play methods of teaching, providing the requisite stimulus for effective learning. The initiative is dedicated to the relentless efforts of teachers in shaping young minds and to the children who display an unflinching zeal to learn.

Key projects undertaken in this renovation drive include: Rubberized Colored Matting: The formerly concrete quadrangle has been updated to a rubberized surface, ensuring a safe play area for children. Smart Class Upgrades: Both hardware and software of the smart classes have been updated to enhance the learning experience.Sand Pool Refurbishment: The existing sand pool has been equipped with safe matting and refilled with kinetic sand to improve sensory play for children.New Play Room Construction: This includes interactive Montessori wall panels, slides with a ball pool, a trampoline, and indoor swings, all designed to help children unwind and learn social behaviors. Main Gate Remodeling: The main gate has been remodeled for a complete facelift, along with the painting of the entire boundary wall in vibrant colours and graphics.

This comprehensive renovation reflects AWES’s emphasis on enhanced learning, thus paving the way for shaping the future of preschoolers, stated a press release.

