Renovation of sanitary systems in FTs works resume: Dispur informs HC

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Senior Additional Advocate General of the Assam Government, D. Mazumder, produced an undated communication issued by the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, Dispur to submit that although necessary steps for repairing and renovating the sanitary system in the Foreigners Tribunal Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of Cachar district have already been initiated, due to the ongoing Lok Sabha election process, there has been some delay in the completion of works. However, according to Mr. Mazumder, the work has now resumed and will be completed before May 31, 2024.

Mr. Mazumder has also pointed out that the names of three advocates from the Dima Hasao District Bar have, in the meantime, been forwarded for consideration for appointment as assistant government pleaders in the Foreigners Tribunal, and therefore, the said issues are also likely to be resolved very soon. On such grounds, Mr. Mazumder prays for posting this matter again in the second week of June 2024 so as to enable him to obtain updated instruction. The bench of Justice Suman Shyam allowed the prayer.

In the meantime, Mr. H.K. Das, the amicus curiae, may forward a copy of the communication received from the Foreigners Tribunal 9th at Nagaon to the Home and Political Department, Government of Assam, through the proper channel.

The bench listed the case for its hearing on June 11, 2024.

