Restrictions on vehicular movement for IPL matches in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the upcoming matches in Guwahati, the following restrictions have been placed on vehicular movement for May 15 and 19. The matches will be hosted at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, located in Barsapara. The following are the restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the mentioned days.

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheelers and above shall be restricted on NH-27 falling under Guwahati City as well as GS Road, B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road, and Kahilipara Road from 3 PM to 12 midnight on May 15 and 19, 2024. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheelers and above and slow moving commercial vehicles and carts shall be restricted on GS Road, B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road, and Kahilipara Road from 3 PM to 12 midnight on May 15 and 19, 2024.

On May 15 and 19, 2024, A.K. Azad Road (Arya Nagar to Lokhra Chariali) shall be one-way from 3 PM onwards, and vehicles will be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali/Arya Nagar side towards Lokhra Chariali. Spectators are advised to take this route, preferably. For the vehicles coming from Lokhra Chariali towards Arya Nagar side, diversion will be done at Lalganesh Tiniali point towards Hayat Hospital, Kahilipara road. Only vehicles with car passes will be allowed to ply from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Barsapara. The Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes. Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter either from Barsapara Tiniali or Dhirenpara.

These restrictions will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like firefighters, ambulances, life-saving drugs, vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders, school buses, and the local residents, etc. No vehicle will be allowed to park on either side of the road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali (Kula Basumatary Road), from Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh Tiniali (A.K. Azad Road), or from Ambari Tiniali to Champawati High School (A.K. Dev Road). One-side parking on the road will be allowed from Chamapwati High School to Garchuk (A.K. Deb Road) and from Dakhingaon Tiniali towards NEF College (Dakhingaon Road).

The following locations have been allocated for parking vehicles for those coming via A.K. Deb Road: Champabati Field, Datalpara Field, Champabati Field to Garchuk Tinali (single-line roadside parking on one side), Ambari Rangpathar Field, RCTRC Field, and Fatasil Ambari. And for vehicles coming via A.K. Azad Road, Lutuma Field, Arya Nagar Field, Cycle Factory Field near Vishal Marriage Hall, Rolling Mill Parking Field, Roadside Parking (Dakhingaon Tiniali to NEF College), New Padmashree Club Field, SR Choudhury Path, Kahilipara.

