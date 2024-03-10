Revenue earning by Inland Water Transport, Assam is rising

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The revenue earning of the Inland Water Transport (ITW), Assam, under the state Transport Department is maintaining a rising trend.

According to official sources, IWT earned Rs 3.36 crore in 2020–21, Rs 5.56 crore in 2021–22, Rs 8.93 crore in 2022–23, and Rs 8.46 crore till January 2023–24.

According to official sources, in 2020–21, IWT ferried 19,79,198 passengers, 42,030 quintal cargo, and 8,46,836 vehicles.

In 2021–22, IWT ferried 43,85,952 passengers, 1,65,390 quintal cargo, and 13,31,650 vehicles. In 2022–23, IWT ferried 36,54,960 passengers, 1,37,826 quintal cargo, and 11,09,708 vehicles.

In 2023–24 until December, IWT ferried 25,52,275 passengers, 1,96,394 quintal cargo, and 5,65,475 vehicles.

According to official sources, as many as 90 IWT ferry ghats are operational in the state. IWT has a total of 227 vessels, both ferry and commercial ones. However, 138 of them are operational, and 92 of the vessels are lying idle.

IWT has a strength of 3,141 manpower.

The Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam, functioning under the umbrella of the Transport Department, oversees the water transportation activities in the river routes throughout the state, primarily focusing on passenger ferrying and cargo transportation on the river Brahmaputra, Barak, and their tribataries. Additionally, IWT Assam also plays a crucial role in promoting river tourism by providing river cruise facilities and floating restaurants with AC and without AC. Currently, IWT Assam manages 90 passenger ferry services across Assam, with 70 operating in the Brahmsputra Valley and 20 in the Barak Valley. This directorate has also leased out the vessels of private operators for the transportation of cargo services, which contributes to the state exchequer. To ensure the navigability of river routes and to facilitate smooth ferry and criss-cross cargo operations, IWT Assam has also maintained its river conservancy wings.

