Review healing practice bill: Assam Tribal Christian Coordination Committee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Tribal Christian Coordination Committee (ATCCC) has called upon the Government of Assam to reconsider the proposed "The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024." This appeal comes in response to the bill being tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly on February 21, 2024, by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijus Hazarika on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Christian community, particularly the conscious sections in the state, has expressed concerns about the bill's integrity and spirit. There is apprehension that if the legislation is passed in its current form, as highlighted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a media briefing after the Cabinet Meeting on February 10, it may be subject to misinterpretation and could potentially exert undue pressure on Christians and other vulnerable sections of society.

A major point of disagreement raised by the ATCCC is the potential ambiguity in the wording of the bill, particularly in its use of terms like "magic healing" or "magical healing" alongside concepts such as 'proselytization' or 'conversion.' The committee emphasizes the need for clarity and the avoidance of any misinterpretation that may lead to unintended consequences.

The Christian Church, as represented by the ATCCC, asserts its commitment to imparting the teachings of Jesus Christ with love and respect. These teachings, the committee argues, promote values that contribute to building a happy family, and a healthy society, and fostering peace, harmony, and development in the nation and the world.

The committee stresses that the church's role is to share moral teachings such as honesty, humility, love for others, and helping the poor, rather than advocating for conversion. It emphasizes that prayer is directed towards the well-being of the vulnerable and oppressed, without any intention of influencing individuals to change their religion.

Highlighting the constitutional perspective, the ATCCC cites Article 25 of the Constitution of India, affirming that spiritual or religious faith is a matter of personal conscience and a fundamental right of every citizen. The committee distinguishes 'propagation' from 'proselytization' or religious 'conversion,' asserting that every person is entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to adopt a religion without coercion.

The ATCCC expresses confusion over the intention of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, as communicated in his media statements. The committee urges a review of the bill's concept and wording to align with all sections of society, regardless of religious affiliations, and eradicate social evils for the overall peace and development of the state.

Concerns are raised that if the bill passes in its current form, it may inadvertently empower fringe elements to misuse it, leading to more harm than good. The ATCCC, representing tribal Christians in Assam, appeals to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that the bill maintains the confidence and integrity required to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution of India (Article 25) while passing "The Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024" in the greater interest of the state.

Also Read: Bill against magical healing tabled in Assam Assembly