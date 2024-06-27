River Ghat Terminal blast kills 1 in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A cylinder explosion at the under-construction Brahmaputra river terminal (Guwahati Gateway Ghat) in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, left one worker dead and multiple others injured this evening.

The injured workers were rushed to a medical facility for immediate medical care. The exact causes of the explosion were not known yet, but it was speculated to have taken place while the workers were welding some metal for the structure. The World Bank-funded terminal is under construction of L&T.

