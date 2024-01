Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a surprising development, robbers cut open an ATM belonging to the State Bank of India using a gas cutter and looted the cash box in the machine. They also damaged the CCTV cameras near the machine ahead of breaking into the system. According to sources, the machine contained large amounts of cash and the robbers were able to make away with the same. The incident took place in the SBI ATM located in Lalmati which is near the Basistha Police Station.