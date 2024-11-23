Rotary Club Initiative "Musicologies - Sangeet sey Sanjivani" Set To Be Held In Guwahati On December 26

GUWAHATI: The Rotary Club, known for its dedication to community service and social welfare, is proud to announce an exciting initiative: "Musicologies – Sangeet sey Sanjivani", a celebration of the timeless power of music to bring people together, uplift spirits, and create opportunities for local talent. This special event will also focus on raising awareness for an important cause: organ donation.

As part of this initiative, we are thrilled to invite you to a live musical performance on December 26th, 2024, at the ITA Center for Performing Arts, Guwahati.

The event will feature soulful renditions of the legendary Mohammed Rafi’s greatest hits in celebration of his 100th birthday anniversary. Through this musical tribute, we aim to both honor the iconic singer’s legacy and emphasize the significance of organ donation.