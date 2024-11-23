Rotary Club Initiative "Musicologies - Sangeet sey Sanjivani" Set To Be Held In Guwahati On December 26

GUWAHATI: The Rotary Club, known for its dedication to community service and social welfare, is proud to announce an exciting initiative: "Musicologies – Sangeet sey Sanjivani", a celebration of the timeless power of music to bring people together, uplift spirits, and create opportunities for local talent. This special event will also focus on raising awareness for an important cause: organ donation.
As part of this initiative, we are thrilled to invite you to a live musical performance on December 26th, 2024, at the ITA Center for Performing Arts, Guwahati.
The event will feature soulful renditions of the legendary Mohammed Rafi’s greatest hits in celebration of his 100th birthday anniversary. Through this musical tribute, we aim to both honor the iconic singer’s legacy and emphasize the significance of organ donation.
The event is not just a concert but also a platform to highlight local talent. Aspiring artists will have the unique opportunity to showcase their skills alongside professional musicians, encouraging artistic growth and collaboration in the community.
The night promises to be filled with beautiful renditions of Rafi’s unforgettable melodies, offering attendees a chance to relive his music while supporting a noble cause.
This event is a collaborative effort, bringing together six Rotary Clubs from Guwahati—Rotary Club of Guwahati, Rotary Club of Guwahati Metro, Rotary Club of Gauhati West, Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit, Rotary Club of Gauhati South, and Rotary Club of Guwahati Icons—to create an unforgettable evening of music and social service.
Additionally, to further spread awareness about organ donation, an Organ O Walk will take place on the morning of December 25th, 2024. The walk will serve as a powerful visual reminder of the importance and life-saving potential of organ donation, uniting the community in support of this vital cause. Both the initiative has been supported by Zublee Foundation and IFRM – 3240 (Guwahati Symphony).
Rtn. Sukhminder Singh, District Governor of Rotary International District 3240, addressed the press to shed light on the event's significance and encourage active participation in both the musical event and the Organ O Walk.
All proceeds from both the musical event and the walk will go towards organ donation awareness and the Rotary Club’s social service initiatives that aim to enrich lives and make a lasting impact in the community.
Event Details:
Musical Performance: December 26, 2024, at the ITA Center for Performing Arts – Performing artists – Abhay Jodhpurkar( renowned Bollywood singer), Kishore Sodha ( Bollywood Celebrity Trumpet Player), Priyanku Borah ( Flute player), Sahid Afridi ( Visually Challenged Singer)
Organ O Walk: December 25, 2024, morning
Cause: Raising awareness for organ donation and supporting Rotary’s charitable initiatives.
