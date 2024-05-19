Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit distributes 50 wheelchairs in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit, in collaboration with the Rotary Luit Trust, made a significant impact on the community by distributing 50 wheelchairs to specially-abled individuals. The event, held at Shraddhanjali Kanan on R.G. Baruah Road, showcased the club’s commitment to serving those in need.

The event was graced by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, CMD of Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd., who attended as the chief guest. Ms. Sarma lauded the various initiatives and projects undertaken by Rotary Luit and Luit Trust and commended Rotary International for its global efforts to support the underprivileged. She expressed her best wishes for the club’s future endeavours and assured her continued support.

During the event, Ms. Sarma personally handed over the wheelchairs to the beneficiaries, who had travelled from different areas to receive their new mobility aids. The sight of the beneficiaries and their families beaming with happiness was truly heartwarming.

Rotary Luit President Amit Ajitsaria highlighted the club’s ongoing community service projects. He mentioned that the club regularly organizes free eye check-up camps in Guwahati and nearby rural areas, facilitating free cataract operations for those in need. Another major focus of the club is improving school facilities through their “Happy School” project. Till date, five schools in Guwahati have been transformed into Happy Schools with new desks and benches, drinking water facilities, separate toilet blocks for male and female students, painted classrooms, playground equipment, and libraries.

A significant number of Rotarians from various clubs in Guwahati, as well as contributors to the project, attended the event, demonstrating strong community support.

President Ajitsaria reiterated the club’s dedication to helping the needy in the community, revealing plans for several upcoming projects. These include the development of additional Happy Schools and the construction of women’s toilets in public buses, which are set to be launched soon.

Also Read: Wheelchairs distributed to five differently-abled persons in Lakhimpur district (sentinelassam.com)