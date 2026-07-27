RPF Apprehends Mobile Phone Theft at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Personnel of the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Guwahati, apprehended a suspected mobile phone thief at Guwahati Railway Station on Saturday and recovered a stolen handset from his possession. The accused, identified as Abdul Ali, 30, a resident of Roumari in Barpeta district, was intercepted on Platform No. 1 on the Kamakhya side of the station during a surveillance operation. During interrogation, Ali allegedly admitted to stealing the recovered Redmi Android mobile phone, valued at around Rs 15,000, from an unidentified passenger on Platform No. 1. The accused and the seized mobile phone were later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati, for further legal action.

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