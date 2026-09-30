RPF arrests two women with brown sugar worth Rs 2.10 crore in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two women and seized around 1.052 kg of suspected brown sugar, estimated to be worth Rs 2.10 crore, during an operation at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati.

The operation was carried out when train No. 15960 Kamrup Express arrived at the station at around 9.27 am. RPF personnel apprehended two women passengers in connection with the suspected possession and transportation of the contraband.

The arrested women were identified as 41-year-old Bihula Basumatary, wife of Jiten Basumatary and a resident of Middle Colony, Natunbazar, Dimapur, Nagaland, and 40-year-old Mizu Khaklary, wife of Tokola Khaklary and a resident of Uriamghat in Golaghat district, Assam. The seized substance was suspected to be brown sugar and weighed approximately 1 kg 52 grams. RPF officials estimated its value at around Rs 2.10 crore. Further legal action was being initiated against the two women as the investigation continued.

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