RPF of NF Railway apprehends 16 persons involved in stone pelting & thefts

GUWAHATI: RPF of NF Railway apprehended 16 persons connected with attempt to ravage the image of the railways within the zone during several checks and drives from January 22 to January 28. The arrests were made towards unusual stone pelting incidents at running trains by miscreants, as well as arrest of suspected culprits related to theft of passenger belongings at various stations and trains at NF Railway.

Few incidents of stone pelting at trains, over various divisions of NF Railway have been reported recently. In one such recent incident, on Sunday, RPF post of Dimapur apprehended one person at Diphu who was involved in stone pelting at train no. 15817 DN (Donyi Polo Express). In similar incidents on two different occasions on January 25, RPF of Siliguri and Dimapur posts apprehended six more miscreants (two from Sukna - Siliguri section and four near Dimapur station), involved in stone pelting at train no. 52541 DN (New Jalpaiguri – Kurseong - Darjeeling Passenger) & 12068 DN (Jan Shatabdi Express) respectively. All the apprehended persons were booked under relevant sections of the Railways Act.

RPF of NF Railway also carried out check and drives, at different divisions and sections under its jurisdictions, and apprehended nine persons associated with theft of passengers belongings during train journeys and recovered goods and valuables worth approximately Rs 1.79 lakhs during the period from January 22 to January 24. During the drives, RPF teams of different outposts were able to recover 8 mobile phones and one laptop. All the apprehended persons were handed over to the respective GRP posts for further course of action.

RPF of NF Railway always plays a pivotal role to provide full scale security and safety to the railway passengers during their journey period for prohibiting anti-social activities ranging from stone pelting to securing lost belongings of passengers etc. Any act that degrades the image of railway esteem and harms the railway property is a punishable offence with fine or imprisonment or both. NF Railway urges the general public and passengers to remain alert and help the railway authority to overcome the menace of damaging public properties, stated a press release.