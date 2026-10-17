SAKP Urges Assam Pay Commission to Extend Memoranda Submission Deadline to November 30

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has urged the Assam Eighth Pay Commission to extend the deadline for submission of memoranda, questionnaire responses and suggestions by one month, from October 31 to November 30, 2026.

In a letter addressed to the Chairperson of the Assam Eighth Pay Commission on October 15, the employees' body conveyed a resolution adopted at its 41st biennial conference held in Nalbari on October 10, 11 and 12, 2026.

According to the letter, the delegates' meeting at the conference entrusted the president and the general secretary of the organisation with the responsibility of requesting the commission to extend the deadline to November 30 to enable the submission of memoranda, responses to questionnaires and recommendations.

Explaining the reasons behind the demand, SAKP stated that its executive members, office-bearers and affiliated associations and unions could not devote sufficient time to the work related to the Pay Commission due to preparations for the recently concluded biennial conference.

The organisation also pointed out that the extended government holidays during the Durga Puja period had created additional difficulties in bringing all stakeholders together to prepare the required documents within the existing deadline of October 31.

SAKP said the proposed extension would provide adequate time to collectively prepare and submit the documents to the commission in a systematic, organised and well-considered manner. The organisation has appealed to the commission to consider its request favourably and grant the one-month extension in the interest of ensuring a comprehensive and properly prepared submission.

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