Salary of tutors hiked in provincialized colleges

GUWAHATI: The Office of the Director of Higher Education (DHE), Assam has issued an official communication regarding the enhancement of salaries for Tutor Principals and Tutor Assistant Professors serving in provincialized colleges across the state.

According to a notification issued by DHE, to all principals of provincialized colleges, the move follows a government decision aimed at improving the pay structure of these academic positions.

The directive refers to a government notification dated December 30, 2025, which stipulates that Tutor Principals and Tutor Assistant Professors will receive an annual salary increment of 6 percent. The enhancement will be applicable either after the completion of five years of service or from the date of the notification, whichever is applicable.

College authorities have been instructed to take necessary action in accordance with the notification and ensure proper implementation of the revised salary structure.

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