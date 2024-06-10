Samagra Shiksha, Assam to train 4,000 teachers under National Education Policy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant stride towards enhancing educational quality under the National Education Policy (NEP), Samagra Shiksha, Assam, has embarked on an ambitious project to train 4,000 teachers in science and mathematics for the academic year 2024–25. The first batch, consisting of 289 teachers from the Baksa and Goalpara districts, commenced their 6-day residential training at IIT Guwahati on Saturday.

The training programme is designed to equip teachers with innovative teaching methods and strategies, ensuring they can deliver lessons more effectively. This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve educational outcomes and foster a deeper understanding of these crucial subjects among students.

