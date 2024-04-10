Sangeet Natak Akademi to organize ‘Shakti, Festival of Music and Dance’ at Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati: To rejuvenate the temple traditions in the country, Sangeet Natak Akademi, under the series Kala Pravah, is organising the festival under the title 'Shakti, a festival of music and dance' during the holy Navaratri, which starts today, i.e., April 9, 2024. Since Navaratri symbolises the power of nine goddesses, the Akademi will organise the festival celebrating temple traditions under the title Shakti at seven different Shaktipeeths from April 9th to April 17th, 2024, in different parts of the country.

The inauguration of the Shakti festival will begin today at the Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati, and will be continued at Mahalakshmi Temple, Kolhapur, Maharashtra; Jwalamukhi Temple, Kangada, Himachal Pradesh; Tripura Sundari, Udaipur; Tripura; Ambaji Temple, Banaskantha, Gujarat; Jai Durga Shaktipeeth, Deoghar, Jharkhand; and it will be concluded on April 17, 2024, at Shaktipeeth Maa Harsidhi Temple, Jaisinghpur, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Sangeet Natak Akademi, the national academy of performing arts and an autonomous body of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has been working towards the preservation, research, promotion, and rejuvenation of performing art forms of the country expressed in the form of music, dance, drama, folk and tribal art forms, and other allied art forms of the country. (PIB)

