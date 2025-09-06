Sardar Bhupinder Pal Singh Kiki elected president of Guwahati Gurudwara committee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant and unanimously supported decision during a governing body meeting held on Friday at Gopinath Nagar Gurudwara, Sardar Bhupinder Pal Singh Kiki has been appointed as the president (Pradhan) of the Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee for Fancy Bazaar Gurudwara and Gopinath Nagar Gurudwara, Guwahati on Thursday.

The announcement was made in the presence of community members and committee officials from Rangreta Dal, Assam, Dispur Gurudwara, Beltola Gurudwara, Sikh Pratinidhi Board - Easten Zone and others who collectively extended their support and confidence in Sardar Bhupinder Pal Singh’s leadership. His unanimous election marks a pivotal moment for the Sikh community in Guwahati, symbolizing unity, trust, and a shared vision for progress.

In his message following the appointment, Sardar Bhupinder Pal Singh Kiki expressed deep gratitude for the trust placed in him and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment toward the smooth functioning and holistic development of both Gurudwaras.

Also Read: Assam: Guru Nanak Jayanti observed at Dibrugarh Gurudwara

Also Watch: