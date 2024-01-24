Save Bharalu Abhiyan at Bharalu bank in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Members of Save Bharalu Abhiyan once again took the brooms on Tuesday morning to clean the banks of Bharalu river when they were invited to conduct the cleanliness drive program of 65th foundation day celebration of Shri Shri Rajohuwa Sotro (Namghar) at Kumarpara.

Members of the organisation, formed in 2021 with the motto of reviving dying Bharalu river, led by president Dr. Rabin Mazumder, were felicitated by secretary and president of Namghar Governing body Sanatan Das and Thaneswar Malakar. Dr Mazumder thanked the Namghar committee for its association with SB Abhiyan from the very first day on 26.9.21 while observing World Rivers Day holding a cycle rally from Jonali at R G Baruah road to Bharalumukh along the bank of Bharalu.

The rally was received at the Namghar where the group had its first brief awareness meeting. Since than Sanatan Das, in particular took part in all programmes held at Kumarpara-Bharalumukh and Fatasil Ambari area on the bank of Morabharalu. Members, after planting few saplings at the Namghar compound along with Mukut Malakar, the Forest Beat Officer of Fatasil, took the brooms along with members of Namghar Committee, Kaushik Guha of Assam Cycle Association, GMC workers to clean the neighbouring areas. Dr Mazumder and member Satya Deka while addressing the gathering, requested local residents to recall the past of the Bharalu, a flowing vibrant river now turned into a dirty “nulluh” by the insane activities of a section of citizens and appealed them to come forward to join hands to revive Bharalu river. Other members taking part in the programme were general secretary Satya Ranjan Baruah, adviser Amiya Kr Deka, Nava Sharma, Bipul Gogoi, Jyotismita Das and Dhrubajyoti Saikia, in charge of the Clean Drive programme, stated a press release.